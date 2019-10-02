JRNI Introduces Adaptable Journeys

JRNI, formerly BookingBug, today launched Adaptable Journeys, an addition to its scheduling platform, to help companies increase highly personalized bookings.

Adaptable Journeys enable retail and financial services companies to leverage a configurable catalog of pre-designed templates to implement bookings for appointments, events, and queues.

JRNI has analyzed more than 70 million bookings from the past decade to deliver a set of pre-designed Adaptable Journeys to assist clients to optimize bookings and deliver increased booking volume. This feature set showcases 18 unique layout options and more than 50,000 permutations to offer tailored customer booking experiences.

Admin users of Studio, JRNI's staff experience, can create new and edit existing services for appointments and events. These changes are instantly reflected in customers'; live booking journeys.

Key capabilities of JRNI's Adaptable Journeys include the following:

Mobile and tablet readiness, allowing users to access their journeys while on the go via built-in mobile and tablet functionalities;

Brand personalization that klets users configure journeys to best suit their dynamic business needs and amend them to allow for service, style, and branding updates;

Integrated Google Analytics to track journey performance; and

Full control of services so users can create, edit, and update services within Studio, with these updates instantly reflected in Adaptable Journeys.