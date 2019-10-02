Qubit Launches Start for Peaks to Help Retailers Through the Holiday Season

Qubit, a marketing personalization technology provider, today released Qubit Start for Peaks to help retailers build and deliver personalization experiences during peak holiday shopping periods, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Qubit Start for Peaks includes social proof, urgency messaging, and product recommendations. It is available as a four-month package that includes technology integration.

Key features of Start for Peaks include the following:

Gift signposting, allowing retailers to dynamically change the gift badging on product listing pages;

Product personalization and recommendations based on whether shoppers are gifting; and

Urgency, letting visitors know when items are low in stock or at-risk of not being available by Christmas.