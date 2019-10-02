ZoomInfo Adds FormComplete to Marketing Suite

ZoomInfo has launched FormComplete, which leverages ZoomInfo's database of more than 150 million contacts to pre-populate website visitor data into forms or when requesting studies, white papers, or other marketing collateral.
FormComplete can instantly match an email from a site visitor to a record in the database and automatically fill in the remaining information. FormComplete makes it easy to know a visitor’s correct business email address following form submission via proprietary 'IP to Company' functionality.
FormComplete harnesses the power of ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg to automatically fill in key contact and company profile information and further allow marketers to better score and segment leads.
"While web forms have been around for what seems like as long as the internet, they are still the bedrock of most digital marketing campaigns. Marketers are doing all the hard work to get visitors to their company's website. FormComplete dramatically increases the conversion rate from visits to qualified leads and provides the data necessary to know who to focus on, when to focus on them, and what to say," said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo, in a statement. "The release of FormComplete gives ZoomInfo a chance to show how a great engineering team layered on top of the most robust data on professionals and companies can continuously build software that empowers go-to-market teams to hit their numbers."