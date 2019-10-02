ZoomInfo Adds FormComplete to Marketing Suite

ZoomInfo has launched FormComplete, which leverages ZoomInfo's database of more than 150 million contacts to pre-populate website visitor data into forms or when requesting studies, white papers, or other marketing collateral.

FormComplete can instantly match an email from a site visitor to a record in the database and automatically fill in the remaining information. FormComplete makes it easy to know a visitor’s correct business email address following form submission via proprietary 'IP to Company' functionality.

FormComplete harnesses the power of ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg to automatically fill in key contact and company profile information and further allow marketers to better score and segment leads.