3dcart Partners with Sandbox

3dcart, an e-commerce platform provider, has partnered with Sandbox Commerce to allow companies to convert their stores into shopping applications.

"We couldn't be more grateful to work with Sandbox Commerce," said Gonzalo Gil, CEO of 3dcart, in a statement. "With more and more customers conducting their shopping on their smartphones, having a high-performing mobile store is a priority for all online businesses. Our partnership with this company makes that more feasible for our clients."

The partnership also gives 3dcart users access to Sandbox's Social Tier, which allows store owners to showcase images of their products through curated Instagram feeds. 3dcart clients can customize windows that can fit these Instagram posts into any app created through Sandbox Commerce, as well as their websites and newsletters.