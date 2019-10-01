Guidebook Introduces Open-Source API for Mobile App Development

Guidebook, providers of a platform for building mobile applications, unveiled a free open-source AP to help companies create custom, native mobile apps.

Guidebook's mobile API lets users extract valuable data and content that can then be pushed to custom mobile apps. A range of features, such as group discussions, social feeds, surveys, networking, messaging tools, event schedules, and more, can be leveraged.

"Our mobile API fast-tracks the process for companies to address the ongoing mobile app gap quickly. We're really proud of the work that our team has done with our mobile API. Not only does it deliver deep integration around mobile app technology, but the comprehensive API documentation provides a clear framework for developers to rapidly build high-quality mobile apps," said Guidebook's vice president of engineering, Pete Banks, in a statement.

Guidebook also formally introduced a partner program that lets partners integrate a mobile app offering to their flagship product. With Guidebook's open-source API, technology partners can leverage Guidebook’s Builder platform through an integration that enables them to engage with their customers via mobile.