MiQ Launches Measure Marketing Analytics Suite

MiQ, a provider of marketing intelligence and connected programmatic solutions, has launched Measure, a suite of marketing analytics products.

Incremental Lift, the first solution in the Measure suite, allows users to measure the causal impact of campaigns with non-viewable ads that appear below the fold on websites. It can reveal site visits, conversions, or sales between the group exposed to an ad campaign and those not exposed.

With Incremental Lift, marketers can access campaign insights and apply these results and measure them against goals and objectives in flight. It leverages MiQ's unique In View methodology and programmatic expertise, with access to multiple activation channels and more than 200 analysts.

"Despite industry awareness of the importance of measurement, our clients regularly face challenges in accurately measuring and interpreting results because they've found the methods available are often inadequate, misleading, slow, or too expensive," said Blane Sims, chief product officer at MiQ, in a statement. "The attribution tools available on the market today do not live up to their promises. To prove ROI, increase performance, and ensure true transparency, we need to help marketers define the metrics that really matter, not just those that are easy to measure. The only real way to do this is by understanding the incremental value of consumers and channel investment, recognizing that each consumer is unique as is their value to the business."

In addition to Incremental Lift, MiQ plans to announce two further analytics solutions within the Measure suite of products.