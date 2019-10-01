Bigtincan Acquires Xinnovation

Bigtincan, a sales enablement automation provider, has acquired Xinnovation, maker of the XINN document automation and presentation platform. Financial terms of the deal were not discussed.

XINN's technology brings together intelligent document automation, data-driven insights, multimedia content, and advanced visualizations into compelling customer stories.

"Xinn is an amazing company with an extraordinary product, amazing people, and passionate customers in financial services," said David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "Together we can transform the way companies interact with the modern customer by combining automated data driven document creation with our deep platform of sales enablement technologies." "We are excited to embark on this journey with Bigtincan and continue our work to create winning customer experiences through intelligent automation," said Paul Stansbury, CEO of Xinn, in a statement. "We believe Bigtincan will enable Xinn to reach the next major milestone in the industry: making automation available fo everyone."

XINN expands Bigtincan's North American presence and deepens its penetration in the financial services market. XINN is Bigtincan's third acquisition in 2019, following Veelo< and AsdeqLabs.