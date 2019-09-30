BrightTALK Adds an Intent Insight Tool

BrightTALK, a B2B content and demand marketing platform provider, today launched an intent insights tool as part of its Intent Leads product. The new tool provides businesses with a perspective into the viewing and buying behavior of the professionals in its communities.

Launched earlier this year, Intent Leads is part of BrightTALK's suite of demand generation and lead generation products.

The Insights tool is powered by BrightTALK's proprietary artificial intelligence machine, called Ada, which monitors in real time more than 100,000 talks on BrightTALK and identifies the most popular and trending topics among B2B professionals. The tool selects topics from BrightTALK's taxonomy of terms and aligns them to specific product categories, use cases, and search terms. Metrics include how many companies and professionals have viewed content related to this topic in the last 180 days and how much content for the topic is being created. This data can be further filtered by company size, geographical region, and seniority level.

Companies and professionals are assigned and ranked by BrightTALK's proprietary intent score, which ranges from 0 to 100 and uses a real-time 180-day rolling data model.

By aggregating metrics, including volume of content consumed, duration of engagement, and recency of engagement, Ada can discern which professionals are displaying spiking buying behavior that deviates from their peer groups, indicating purchasing intent. Intent Leads users can establish a constant flow of those professionals showing the greatest intent directly into their CRM and marketing automation platforms.