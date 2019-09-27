Cheetah Digital Unveils Customer Engagement Suite

Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider, launched Customer Engagement Suite to help marketers deliver personalized experiences, cross-channel messaging, and loyalty strategies, all based on a foundational data layer, the Cheetah Engagement Data Platform.

"Despite advances in marketing technology, many brands are still struggling to unify and execute on customer data, understand their customers, and deliver personalization at scale, all of which result in poor experiences for consumers and lost productivity for marketers," said Sameer Kazi, CEO of Cheetah Digital, in a statement. "That's why we've worked the last two years to deliver the next generation of customer engagement technology to make marketers more aware of the modern consumer's needs, more accurate in their decisions, and more data-centric in how they optimize a consumer's experience across every digital moment. The Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite is the only solution in the market that can deliver a complete lifecycle set of solutions for the modern marketer, from acquisition to loyalty."

The Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite combines a robust data platform with real-time, cross-channel execution capabilities, in a single, unified solution. It includes the following: