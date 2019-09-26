MediaRadar Launches MediaRadar Events for Trade Show Sales Intelligence

MediaRadar, providers of an advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform, today launched MediaRadar Events, a trade show intelligence solutions to help sales teams selling event sponsorships and exhibit space.

MediaRadar Events is designed to help sales representatives understand how important event participation is to prospects, which ones invest in events, how much they spend annually on events, how this is trending over time, where they stands in comparison to competitors, and more.

MediaRadar Events will help sales reps do the following:

Find new sponsors and exhibitors for events;

See which sponsorships and exhibit types are purchased most often;

Reveal spend for sponsorships and exhibit space;

Grow market share within the event space; and

Get a full holistic view of any prospect’s marketing investment across events, digital and print media.