SugarCRM Launches Connect to Provide Customer Data During Real-Time Communications

SugarCRM today introduced Sugar Connect, providing sales and customer service representatives critical contextual information about customers when they're communicating with them and from right within their email servers.

With Sugar Connect, users can access customer account information directly from within Microsoft Office 365 or Google G Suite. Sugar Connect synchronizes data directly with Sugar Sell and Sugar Serve, incorporating email, calendar events, tasks, and contacts into one unified customer view.

"One of the biggest reasons customer experience solutions fail is because they require so much of the end user," said Sugar's chief product officer, Rich Green, in a statement. "We've removed the tedious work and embedded CX capabilities where they can provide the most value, which is a direct result of qualitative and quantitative information we've received from our customers. "Sugar Connect is the perfect example of no-touch information management in action," Green added. "It captures information as the user engages with customers and then enriches that data with information from third-party data services, AI-based insights, and next-best-action guidance, providing key insights just when they need them."

Sugar Connect offers the following capabilities:

A 360-degree customer view, with ccomplete visibility into the health of accounts, contacts, leads, and opportunities from within email apps;

Automated data entry for archiving important emails to Sugar while automatically syncing calendar and contacts;

The ability to access and update Sugar without leaving the email app; and

Scheduling Assistant.