Acxiom Partners with Dun & Bradstreet on Work-Life Audiences Solution

Acxiom, a marketing data and technology provider, and Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a provider of commercial data and analytics, partnered to produce Work-Life Audiences, an omnichannel solution that helps marketers reach and engage people in more personalized ways with holistic audience insights and expanded data attributes on more than 30 million consumers.

"In today's digital age, correctly managing consumer personas between work and home and across devices requires a state-of-the-art audience solution built on the right data stack," said Karen Caulfield, group vice president of global data products at Acxiom, in a statement. "Work-Life Audiences leverage audience behavior across professional and personal personas to equip marketers with enhanced targeting and segmentation capabilities that help them better understand individuals at work and at home. This ensures they bring real value to their customers, while adhering to Acxiom's and D&B's rigorous standards for responsible, ethical data use."

Work-Life Audiences helps marketers with B2C and B2B products/services understand their overlapping customers' full value and then communicate with them in more relevant ways, uncovering pockets of otherwise unknown customers. Work-Life Audiences are available via Acxiom's digital audiences platform for distribution to hundreds of platforms and publishers and for offline usage as well.