Kenshoo Launches Impact Navigator for Testing Marketing Incrementality

Kenshoo, a provider of marketing technology, today introduced Impact Navigator, a cloud-based solution for measuring marketing incrementality. Impact Navigator leverages machine learning to design media experiments, monitor consumer reactions, and measure marketing impact across channels.

"Current approaches to measuring marketing attribution fall short, are costly to implement, and don't account for rapidly changing consumer preferences," said Oren Stern, Kenshoo's general manager for Impact Navigator, in a statement. "Impact Navigator solves these problems by producing real insights directly from marketing experiments that measure the incremental impact of different forms of media on the consumer. Marketers can be more agile and more in touch with what their customers really want, driving growth and competitive advantage in today's markets."

Different from the in-channel A/B tests marketers use to optimize media, Impact Navigator measures the contribution to revenue or brand engagement across the entire mix of messages to which consumers are exposed. It can analyze audience behaviors simultaneously across all marketing regions and produce optimized plans for learning from these audiences.

Using Impact Navigator, marketers can do the following:

Uncover actual audience impact and boost programs that drive results;

Discover audience impact for all media on all channels;

Create tests that work with their unique requirements, accuracy levels, and timing; and

Monitor audience behaviors before, during, and after the test.

Since the beta release of the solution in June, Impact Navigator has generated more than 15,000 test plans for 20 early-access clients.