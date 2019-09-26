Kenshoo Launches Impact Navigator for Testing Marketing Incrementality
Kenshoo, a provider of marketing technology, today introduced Impact Navigator, a cloud-based solution for measuring marketing incrementality. Impact Navigator leverages machine learning to design media experiments, monitor consumer reactions, and measure marketing impact across channels.
"Current approaches to measuring marketing attribution fall short, are costly to implement, and don't account for rapidly changing consumer preferences," said Oren Stern, Kenshoo's general manager for Impact Navigator, in a statement. "Impact Navigator solves these problems by producing real insights directly from marketing experiments that measure the incremental impact of different forms of media on the consumer. Marketers can be more agile and more in touch with what their customers really want, driving growth and competitive advantage in today's markets."
Different from the in-channel A/B tests marketers use to optimize media, Impact Navigator measures the contribution to revenue or brand engagement across the entire mix of messages to which consumers are exposed. It can analyze audience behaviors simultaneously across all marketing regions and produce optimized plans for learning from these audiences.
Using Impact Navigator, marketers can do the following:
- Uncover actual audience impact and boost programs that drive results;
- Discover audience impact for all media on all channels;
- Create tests that work with their unique requirements, accuracy levels, and timing; and
- Monitor audience behaviors before, during, and after the test.
Since the beta release of the solution in June, Impact Navigator has generated more than 15,000 test plans for 20 early-access clients.
"Understanding changing consumer media habits and discovering better approaches to engage our audience is a key priority for our media at Panera Bread," said R.J. Keeney, digital media lead at Panera Bread, in a statement. "Kenshoo's Impact Navigator has helped us measure our search marketing incremental effect that has been previously very difficult to prove out, and we are using these results to better align our marketing plans going forward."
"In the age of walled gardens and pixel leakages, it became impossible to have unified measurement with multitouch attribution," said Yung Le, director of acquisition marketing at Upwork, in a statement. "With incrementality, we now have a way forth to understanding the true value of our marketing efforts that can inform our budget allocation and media mix."