Matrix and WideOrbit Extend Partnership to Automate CRM Data Flow

Matrix Solutions and WideOrbit have expanded their partnership to automate connectivity between Matrix's media ad sales platform, Monarch, and WideOrbit's traffic and billing system, WO Traffic.

Leveraging the new integrations, users of both WideOrbit and Matrix will gain direct access to expanded, real-time Revenue and Inventory data sets. Users will also gain more in-depth access to Accounts Receivable information.