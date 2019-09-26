Matrix and WideOrbit Extend Partnership to Automate CRM Data Flow
Matrix Solutions and WideOrbit have expanded their partnership to automate connectivity between Matrix's media ad sales platform, Monarch, and WideOrbit's traffic and billing system, WO Traffic.
Leveraging the new integrations, users of both WideOrbit and Matrix will gain direct access to expanded, real-time Revenue and Inventory data sets. Users will also gain more in-depth access to Accounts Receivable information.
"Expanding our partnership with Matrix is part of WideOrbit's commitment to open standards and improving the process of buying and selling of media," said Eric Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit, in a statement. "Through the WideOrbit/Matrix integration, users will gain immediate access to expanded information and be able to capitalize on enhanced data with accelerated sales processes and optimized operational workflows."
"Matrix works hard to provide our customers with an open, easy-to-use, value-added experience," said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, in a statement. "I am thrilled with this enhancement and look forward to offering greater collaboration with WideOrbit to make the experience better for our clients."
Related Articles
Matrix Solutions Integrates with CoxReps
28 Feb 2018
Users of Matrix Solutions' Monarch media ad sales platform can now view, forecast, and report on local and national advertising data in one system.
Matrix Solutions Partners with Aspirant
31 Jan 2019
Matrix and Aspirant are teaming up to provide media ad sales teams with greater customization options for reporting and analytics.