AdColony Releases SDK 4 for Advertising

AdColony, providers of a mobile performance marketplace, has released AdColony SDK 4, its latest mobile ad software development kit (SDK) for app developers.

This latest update to the mobile app monetization technology brings together AdColony's HD video ad platform with its banner display and programmatic offerings into a single SDK and adds the IAB Open Measurement Standard to existing viewability integrations.

SDK 4 was built with the latest operating system releases from Apple and Google.

By adding IAB smartphone banner, medium rectangle (MREC), skyscraper, and leaderboard display options to its Aurora HD Video, Aurora Playable, Instant-Play HD Video, and full-screen interstitial offerings, AdColony's SDK now offers mobile app developers a full suite of monetization options.

"Every integration and every app is unique," said Vikas Gulati, AdColony's head of global performance, in a statement. "Sometimes display ads are the right choice, whether that be banner or full-screen interstitial, and we're very excited to offer all the solutions mobile app developers might need to monetize effectively via a single integration." "While video provides the value of sight, sound, and motion, it isn't always the right ad unit for all advertisers," said Jude O'Connor, AdColony's general manager of brand for North America, in a statement. "By offering high-quality display via our SDK, AdColony provides a more well-rounded set of solutions to our brand advertisers. High demand and strong relationships with the largest brands and agencies in the world is one of the great values AdColony provides our publishing partners compared to other SDK-based networks. Display opportunities will further enhance our ability to bring publishers this diversified demand."

AdColony SDK 4 also includes the IAB's Open Measurement standard to further increase transparency with advertisers.

"Advertisers of all kinds, but especially brands and agencies, demand more and more transparency, especially in the current programmatic age," said Matt Barash, AdColony's head of strategy and business development, in a statement. "The IAB is setting the pace with standards for mobile apps, just as they have for the web for years, and their Open Measurement standard is one we've been eager to implement to give our advertising partners the peace of mind they deserve."

AdColony is also reinforcing its full support for the IAB's App-Ads.txt programmatic standard, which offers security and transparency for both developers and advertisers.

AdColony SDK 4 is available for Apple iOS, Google Android, and Unity Engine and can be downloaded from the AdColony GitHub. An Adobe Air extension, as well as adapters for mediation partners, will be released in the coming weeks. Despite being a full version number release, AdColony SDK 4 is a drag-and-drop update for developers already using the company’s 3.0 SDK or newer.