-->
  • September 24, 2019

Cerebri AI Launches Cerebri Values CX v2 

Cerebri AI today launched Cerebri Values Customer Experience platform (CV/CX v2) for measuring customer engagement based on engagement values. It also applies artificial intelligence to draw insights from customer journeys and make recommendations.

With CV/CX v2 insights, brand commitment (Cerebri Values), and next best action recommendations are driven by patent-pending object-oriented AI and reinforcement learning modeling methods, which can time, sequence, and value up to four events.

"Cerebri AI's CV/CX v2 platform represents two and a half years of intense customer interaction and development by our brilliant engineers," said Jean Belanger, co-founder and CEO of Cerebri AI, in a statement. "Our patent filing to bring objects to AI modeling will increase reuse and reliability in AI and change the business forever. We started showing previews of CV/CX v2 to select customers in Q3, and we have quadrupled our customer CV/CX platform pilots during that time."

Cerebri AI's CV/CX v2 is targeted for four key industries: financial services and banking, automotive, telecoms and wireless, and travel and leisure.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research