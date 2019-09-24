Vidyard Releases Free and Pro Versions of Its Video Hosting Service

Vidyard, providers of a video platform for business, today launched free and pro offerings that are free of ads, free of storage and bandwidth restrictions, and include integrated tools for video creation and sharing.

"Video is the most effective way to educate buyers and engage customers, and as a result, we're seeing the use of video skyrocket across marketing, sales, and internal communications. There should be no barrier to entry when it comes to businesses of any size creating, hosting, and sharing amazing video content and personalized video messages," said Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard, in a statement. "With today's release, we're making it easy and free for any business to create and share videos without the drawbacks of consumer-oriented hosting services like YouTube and Vimeo."

In addition to offering free video hosting and publishing, Vidyard's zero-cost solution includes integrated tools for video content creation and sharing. These include the following:

One-click uploading and video creation;

A delivery network for smooth playback;

The ability to add videos to company websites or outreach emails;

An ad-freevideo player; and

Vidyard's scalable video management offerings, allowing businesses to start for free and then add capabilities as their needs expand.

Vidyard's premium offerings include enterprise-grade video content management, security controls, interactive video, personalized video, integration with leading marketing automation and CRM tools, and more.