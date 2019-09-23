Ushur Introduces SmartMail

Ushur, providers of an intelligent automation platform that harnesses conversational artificial intelligence and process automation to transform communications and workflows, today launched SmartMail, a cloud-based application that works with existing work management and CRM systems to automate incoming bulk customer email and attachments.

SmartMail can intelligently route email, auto respond, and extract business-critical information from the body of an email and email attachments at scale. It can process thousands of incoming emails with attachments and images, sort them based on predetermined business rules, auto-respond to each sender, and forward each email to the appropriate internal team for processing in less than a second.

SmartMail's unique architecture uses Intelligent Data Extraction and Cognitive Classification, which are based on an array of deep learning (DL)/machine learning (ML) models and natural language processing (NLP) technologies.

New SmartMail features include the following:

Email triage, which scans each the email's subject line, message body, and attachments; classifies and categorizes the main intent based on hundreds of categories; and then routes each email to the appropriate internal group;

Auto respond, which takes action based on repetitive cases. During triage, if SmartMail detects an actionable email that's missing critical information, such as a date of birth or account number, Ushur can proactively engage with the sender to request and obtain the missing information.

Data extraction, which pulls relevant information from attachments to automatically populate forms; and

Integration with back-end systems of record and CRM systems.