Chili Piper Builds App Integrated with Intercom’s Messenger Platform
Chili Piper, a provider of buyer enablement solutions, has built an app that is integrated with Intercom's messenger platform to help companies better route leads and opportunities in real time, schedule demos, and accelerate the entire sales cycle.
Chili Piper's scheduling platform allows qualified leads to automatically book meetings or calls within Intercom Messenger. It automates the complex scheduling process across sales, marketing, and support teams.
The Intercom app provides the following:
- Real-time lead and opportunity routing;
- Suggested times and calendar for self-booking by prospects; and
- Two-click booking for agents.
"Chili Piper is the newest partner to join our growing ecosystem of over 180 apps that power real-time, contextual communication to help teams acquire, engage, and retain more customers," said Jeff Gardner, head of platform partnerships at Intercom, in a statement. "Time is money for sales teams, with up to 50 percent of sales going to the vendor that responds first. The Chili Piper app accelerates the entire sales process by removing workflow friction and introducing unprecedented efficiency for sales teams to connect with leads faster and making it easier for prospects to connect with the right sales reps."
"We're thrilled to provide a new app available on Intercom's platform that ensures leads will be routed to the right sales resources in real time in a fair, scalable way," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and co-founder of Chili Piper, in a statement. "The synergy continues as Chili Piper's leading scheduling system is now available to Intercom customers."