Chili Piper Builds App Integrated with Intercom’s Messenger Platform

Chili Piper, a provider of buyer enablement solutions, has built an app that is integrated with Intercom's messenger platform to help companies better route leads and opportunities in real time, schedule demos, and accelerate the entire sales cycle.

Chili Piper's scheduling platform allows qualified leads to automatically book meetings or calls within Intercom Messenger. It automates the complex scheduling process across sales, marketing, and support teams.

The Intercom app provides the following:

Real-time lead and opportunity routing;

Suggested times and calendar for self-booking by prospects; and

Two-click booking for agents.