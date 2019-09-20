Chatmeter Updates Pulse and Analytics Studio

Chatmeter, a provider of local search marketing and review management, has enhanced Pulse its text analysis tool, and Chatmeter Analytics Studio, its custom reporting and data analysis tool.

Updated capabilities rooted in Chatmeter's artificial intelligence (AI) offer 88 percent accuracy of customer information.>

"Enterprises require technology that helps them proactively gather consumer insights and act on their consumers' expectations across all their locations," said Sridhar Nagarajan, vice president of product at Chatmeter, in a statement. "This is why smart businesses have invested so much in martech stacks and solutions. What many haven't yet done, though, is up-level their systems to increase the accuracy of text or photo analytics to eliminate error and relate to customers in a consistent and human way. That next level is made easier by these enhancements."

New capabilities in Pulse and Chatmeter Analytics Studio enable users to do the following:

Visualize and share insights far beyond basic reporting via a robust data warehouse that offers customized reports and relevant snapshots for each location, for data relevant to all levels of an organization;

Go beyond a moment in time with a historical, detailed look at customer experience and engagement week over week to track trends in sentiment;

Analyze local review data across all providers for national business visibility and understanding informed by local level insights;

Tap into natively built machine learning and natural language processing to manage and control unstructured data at scale; and

Evaluate new business ideas, revenue channels, product opportunities, and marketing tactics by learning directly from live, honest customer feedback.