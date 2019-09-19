Evergage Launches Gears Marketplace

Evergage today unveiled the Evergage Gears Marketplace, a library of components (or gears), including connectors, extensions, templates and more, that enhance the functionality of Evergage's personalization and customer data platform (CDP).

"In the martech space, marketers and developers butt heads all too frequently," said Evergage CEO Karl Wirth in a statement. "With Evergage Gears, developers can do what they do best—architect and code—creating integrations, extensions, predictive models, and templates that let marketers do what they do best—test, iterate, segment, and execute campaigns. While business users can still use our platform independently, Gears opens it up in a way that promotes collaboration and lets companies quickly address many different requirements and use cases."

With the Evergage Gears Marketplace, companies can find components to connect Evergage with external data sources, analyze and generate insights from their data, activate audiences, personalize in more channels, and extend the Evergage platform.

Evergage's existing integrations have been or will be re-architected as Gears.