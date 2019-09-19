Innovid Acquires Herolens to Bolster Omnichannel Advertising

Innovid, providers of an omnichannel advertising and analytics platform for television, has acquired Herolens, an international advertising software company with expertise in display creative optimization technology, to expand its ad serving, dynamic creative personalization, and advanced measurement capabilities to include display formats. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We've heard first-hand from our clients, the world's largest TV spenders, the need to leverage data to connect all channels, including TV," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid, in a statement. “We continue to lead with the most advanced TV and video capabilities in the market, while also providing brands their desired goal of a single stack via adding support for display ads. With TV at the center, brands can now go deep and wide seamlessly managing connected experiences across TV video, social, mobile, and display to improve customer engagement and business outcomes.”

"We were impressed that the largest global brands have chosen Innovid for their video expertise, their first-to-market interactive and data-driven television formats, accredited measurement in OTT, and dynamic capabilities across social platforms," said Alan Karpovsky, co-CEO of Herolens, in a statement. "Joining the Innovid team will allow us to bring our display expertise to their global customers."