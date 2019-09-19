BrightEdge Launches Autopilot to Aid Businesses with SEO

BrightEdge, a provider of organic search and content performance, has introduced BrightEdge Autopilot to help marketers auto-optimize mobile and fully automate search engine optimization tasks.

"No longer do marketers have to wait to get things done," said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge, in a statement. "For the last 10 years BrightEdge has been analyzing billions of webpages and data points to understand where, when, and how to intelligently automate SEO for optimal performance. Today's announcement is a massive step forward for the SEO industry and our customers as we take complex and time-consuming tasks and make them simple but drastically impactful for business outcomes."

BrightEdge Instant , which allows marketers to conduct real-time research and optimize content all within one platform, paved the way for BrightEdge Autopilot. Technology gained during BrightEdge's acquisition of Trilibis was also incorporated into Autopilot.