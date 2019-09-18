Adobe Enhances ABM Essentials

Adobe today unveiled a number of enhancements to ABM Essentials, including an integration with LinkedIn that allows companies to sync targeted account lists into LinkedIn for improved targeting and conversion.

ABM Essentials, an offering from Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, will benefit from an expanded Account Profiling capability to goes beyond existing accounts and contacts. Early next year, Account Profiling will use artificial intelligence-powered models to search more than 25 million companies and more than 500 million data points to proactively recommend new accounts for targeting.

Adobe also continues to expand its LinkedIn integration through an extension of its current LinkedIn Matched Audiences capability. Now, marketers can sync lists of accounts from Marketo Engage to LinkedIn and leverage LinkedIn's extensive audience segmentation to filter for role, interest, job function, and more.

Additionally, to help marketers kick-start their ABM strategies and get started with ABM Essentials, Marketo Engage is offering an ABM Essentials Launch Pack, ABM Strategic Planning Workshop, and Account Profiling consulting hours.