Vidyard Partners with Adobe to Bring Video to Marketo Engage

Vidyard, providers of a video platform for business, has expanded its partnership with Adobe to bring the power of video content and video engagement analytics to Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud in Adobe Experience Cloud,

This partnership enables businesses to add video hosting, publishing, optimization, and analytics to their Marketo Engage deployments and integrate video with their lead and account-based marketing automation programs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Adobe to bring video hosting and analytics to organizations of every size that depend on Marketo Engage. There's no reason why video content shouldn't be tracked the same way marketing teams track other pieces of high-performing marketing content," said Devon Galloway, co-founder and chief technology officer of Vidyard, in a statement. "Our extended partnership will help organizations manage their video content with ease while unlocking the power of video engagement data directly within Marketo Engage."

Vidyard's video marketing capabilities for Marketo Engage lets users do the following:

Customize and optimize video playback: With Vidyard's video player, marketers can customize the look and feel of their video playback while adding in-video calls-to-action, including Marketo Engage forms, gates, links, and more to generate and nurture leads and target accounts. Marketers can also create custom playlists, choose-your-own-path experiences, and hyper-personalized video experiences.

Gain a detailed view into video analytics: Access Vidyard's viewer analytics directly inside Marketo Engage to optimize videos, score leads and accounts based on engagement, and tailor next steps. Detailed analytics help marketers track which videos customers are watching and how long they've engaged in each.

Upload, store, and share unlimited video assets: Marketers can manage videos, control their content and data, and upload, store, and share as many videos as they like.

Showcase videos on branded webpages with Video Hubs.