Tealium Launches Tealium Predict for the Customer Data Platform

Tealium, a provider of real-time customer data orchestration, has added Tealium Predict machine learning technology to Tealium AudienceStream, its customer data platform (CDP).

Tealium Predict activates machine learning insights across the entire tech stack through the creation of more intelligent audiences. With it, companies can automatically draw conclusions about what customers are likely to do in the future and design tailored programs that directly address their needs.