Tealium Launches Tealium Predict for the Customer Data Platform
Tealium, a provider of real-time customer data orchestration, has added Tealium Predict machine learning technology to Tealium AudienceStream, its customer data platform (CDP).
Tealium Predict activates machine learning insights across the entire tech stack through the creation of more intelligent audiences. With it, companies can automatically draw conclusions about what customers are likely to do in the future and design tailored programs that directly address their needs.
"Organizations spend a vast amount of their time wrangling data and figuring out how to deploy and activate insights," said Mike Anderson, founder and chief technology officer of Tealium, in a statement. "With our continued focus on data orchestration, we're in the perfect position to offer a machine learning product integrated right into our CDP solution. We can deliver machine learning data into a customer's entire downstream tech stack, whether any of those stack tools have machine learning capabilities or not."