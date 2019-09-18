Invisible.io Launches Revenue Grid for Sales

Invisible.io has launched RevenueGrid, a cloud-based sales acceleration platform that provides account-specific revenue signals and automated outreach.

Revenue Signals combines behind-the-scenes notifications and customizable alerts with team-level analytics and opportunity heatmapping.

"Sales teams aren't the same, and software shouldn't be one size fits all. That's why we developed Revenue Signals, a system of intelligent, rule-based alerts designed to help you stay focused on what drives your sales forward. Keep every prospect engaged and seal every deal imaginable," said Vlad Voskresensky, CEO and co-founder of Invisible.io, in a statement. "We give you full control over what your signals do so that no smallest action is left to chance. It's you who decides what condition fires off a signal - your CRM metrics, conversation statistics, AI, or a human action. For example, if your business demands it, signals could alert you if there were no engagements on opportunities valued over $100,000 in the last x number of days or if an opportunity with a 90 percent chance of closing had no scheduled meetings. The sky's truly the limit here."