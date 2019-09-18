Mindmatrix has plannd significant enhancements and feature additions to its sales and channel enablement software at the end of this year.
The planned enhancements include the following:
- Opportunity scoring and recommendation, where the system, based on historical opportunity data, will assign a score/probability to opportunity closure, allowing for a more accurate sales forecast.
- Collaboration (Chat) functionality which enables user to communicate with their managers right from the Mindmatrix platform.
- An updated, faster, more feature-rich mobile version for Android and iPhones.