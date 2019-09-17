AdRoll Launches Brand Awareness

AdRoll, providers of a marketing platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies, today released Brand Awareness, an independent platform that gives marketers a unified place to create consistent messaging, deliver connected experiences, and measure the impact of campaigns throughout the entire customer journey.

"D2C brands today are sacrificing direct customer relationships for the convenience of walled gardens without realizing the cost. In order to deepen relationships with customers and control their destinies, marketers need to be able to see the entire customer journey, not just one touchpoint," said Scott Gifis, AdRoll's president, in a statement. "AdRoll serves as mission control for these marketers, unifying their data, channels, and measurement to deliver connected experiences regardless of platform."

With AdRoll's Brand Awareness, companies can combine their first-party data with AdRoll's second- and third-party data to reach new customers and see unique behavioral insights across the customer journey. AdRoll's machine learning analyzes more than 34 million signals to perform 2.5 million predictions per second to help companies identify, understand, and attract high-potential audiences across video, display, social, email, native ads, and more.

AdRoll Brand Awareness combines AdRoll's machine learning with six targeting capabilities to be applied across AdRoll's curated inventory of social, mobile, native and web. These six targeting capabilities are the following:

Contextual targeting, which lets marketers choose from categories that are relevant to their industries or target markets to showcase their brands on websites with which they want to be associated;

Demographic targeting, which helps to identify ideal customers by targeting audiences based on age, gender, net worth, and more;

Interest targeting, which allows companies to target ideal audiences based on interest with categories like sports, fashion, food, and more;

Lookalike targeting, which taps AdRoll's machine learning to automatically identify and target people who look and act like the people who already engage with companies;

Retargeting, which helps companies share targeted messages with people who have already visited their websites, abandoned carts, or completed onsite actions; and

CRM audience targeting, which uses existing customer email lists to re-engage customers.

AdRoll layers its proprietary machine-learning technology on its audience targeting capabilities. The AdRoll growth platform then helps companies maximize the value of site traffic driven with deeper insights, more personalized content, and cross-channel measurement and attribution.