SurveyMonkey Launches Smart Notifications

SurveyMonkey has launched Smart Notifications to help companies manage large amounts of feedback and distribute insights to the right people.

Smart notifications will allow companies to receive instant notifications as they receive responses to surveys and set up logic-based rules for when they receive notifications to specific responses. Companies can set up the application to send up to 10 different Smart Notification emails to different people per survey. Notifications can be triggered based on survey questions and answers or respondent custom data so people are flagged when certain terms are used. Each Smart Notification email includes a link to the individual survey response so stakeholders who are notified can see the response in a single click.