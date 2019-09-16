HGS Unveils HGS Digital

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) today launched HGS Digital, focused on providing digital strategy and digital-first solutions combining deep domain expertise in customer care with digital analytics, marketing technology, and advanced technologies like cloud, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence.

"We pride ourselves on being brilliant at the basics and providing advanced customer engagement solutions using intelligent innovation," saidPartha DeSarkar, global CEO of HGS, in a statement. "With HGS Digital, we advance our capabilities well beyond traditional care to eCare transformation that will benefit the CIO, CTO and CMO as well and provide more holistic digital experience solutions along the entire consumer journey."

HGS Digital builds on the company's DigiCX platform to address industry-specific challenges across the stages of the consumer journey. Initial target industries include retail, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, and travel.