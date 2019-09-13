Contentful Partners with Optimizely

Contentful, a content management systems provider, has released an application with Optimizely to allow developers to build and test content without leaving Contentful.

"Time is money for all digital products and experiments. Contentful takes pride in helping customers deliver great experiences quickly, and the new Optimizely application will only make this even more possible," said Sascha Konietzke, CEO and co-founder of Contentful, in a statement. "Not having to leave the Contentful platform to create and run content experiments will give our customers yet another competitive advantage when it comes to the speed, agility, and flexibility of the types of content they can deliver."

The new application also minimizes context switching and mistakes by reducing manual copying. It adds content variations to reference fields, assigns content variations to experiments, and monitors experimentation status.

"Successful brands integrate experimentation throughout the customer journey to ensure they maximize every digital touchpoint to drive engagement, increase advocacy, and grow their businesses," said Byron Jones, director of product at Optimizely, in a statement. "Our latest collaboration with Contentful makes it even easier and more efficient for marketers to use data-driven decision making to scale their experimentation programs and eliminate the guesswork to deliver the best digital experience for their customers."

The Optimizely application also helps users supercharge their experiments with structured content by connecting it with Contentful. Users can ask the Optimizely platform to select variations based on targeting criteria, which allows them to pick matching content from Contentful.

Contentful and Optimizely have a history of collaborating on technical projects to improve content management. Last September, Contentful joined forces with Optimizely to help form the Digital Experiences Stack. The companies also collaborated to build a modernized marketing software stack earlier this year.