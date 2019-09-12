Oracle works with Deloitte to Expand CX Unity

Oracle and Deloitte Digital are teaming up to help companies deliver personalized and contextualized experiences in real time and at scale across the entire customer journey.

Through this partnership, Oracle and Deloitte Digital,a Global Cloud Elite Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), will enable companies to leverage Oracle CX Unity and Hux by Deloitte Digital to create a single and dynamic view of the customer.

"The ability for brands to make individual, meaningful connections with customers on a human level has never been greater, while the demand from customers for these connections has never been higher. Creating these connections, however, requires that brands take back ownership of their data and decisioning," said Angel Hollis Vaccaro, principal at Deloitte Consulting and Hux by Deloitte Digital practice lead, in a statement. "Deloitte Digital and Oracle work closely together to help organizations not only unify and analyze customer data to create a more connected human experience, but also to give them complete ownership of it all."

CX Unity, the customer data platform launched at last year's Oracle OpenWorld Conference in San Francisco, helps companies connect data, intelligence, and experiences. It brings together customer data from across the entire organization and across customer journeys and applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the optimal experience within existing business processes.