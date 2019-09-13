Optimizely Launches Performance Edge

Optimizely, a provider of digital experience optimization, today launched Performance Edge, which lets experimentation teams scale their programs and run more experiments, allowing visual-editor based website experiments to run faster by moving decision logic from the browser to the CDN.

"Keeping sites and apps loading lightning-fast while running more and more experiments is critical for digital companies looking to compete on experience. Over the years we've seen companies, such as IBM and StubHub, expand their experimentation programs by growing the number of team members and the number of experiments run on a daily basis. As these companies scale, they need an experience optimization platform that prioritizes performance, which is why we've built the world's first Experiment Delivery Network," said Claire Vo, senior vice president of product at Optimizely, in a statement. "We're excited to announce the first product offering that takes advantage of it — Optimizely Performance Edge."

Optimizely's Experiment Delivery Network (EDN) technology is the foundation for Performance Edge and is powered by Cloudflare Workers.