Zoho Enhances Zoho One Platform

Zoho today unveiled the next generation of Zoho One, with a new business workflow management application, Orchestly, that lets users create, manage, and optimize their business processes through a drag-and-drop interface as well three new services, one new application tying together every corner of business operations, and several updates.<

"Technology is supposed to help businesses. Instead, it has evolved into a complex beast customers have to tame—from juggling apps from multiple vendors to trying to solve the multi-app integration puzzle to dealing with vendors forcing customers into expensive, lengthy contracts. The technology industry has gone too far down this path and this has to change," said Raju Vegesna, Zoho's chief evangelist, in a statement. "With Zoho One, we want to change all of that. It's a technology platform to run your entire business with a vendor that is easy to do business with and you can trust. With Zoho One, you are not just licensing technology. You are licensing peace of mind."

Included in the latest version of Zoho One are the following:

PhoneBridge, Zoho's telephony platform, which integrates more than 50 telephony vendors on one side and several Zoho applications on the other side. PhoneBridge integration enables telephony in Zoho apps like CRM and Recruit. It allows users to make calls from Zoho apps and provides contextual information on incoming calls. Enabling PhoneBridge will give users context for all incoming calls from Zoho CRM, Zoho Recruit, Zoho Mail, and 20 other apps.

Single Sign-On that allows for integration of around 50 third-party applications. Zoho One admins can now enforce YubiKey authentication as an added factor for increased security, on top of existing multi-factor authentications already supported.

Provisioning for all 45 Zoho apps, custom apps created through Zoho Creator, and external apps available through Zoho Marketplace.

Orchestly, which enables managers to define processes and automate and run their regular workflows, including cross-departmental workflows such as purchase approvals, content publishing, asset management, and onboarding.

The enhanced Zoho Sign with an additional level of verification that uses blockchain-based timestamping through Ethereum.

Free Concierge service, where potential customers can consult with the Zoho team to better understand how Zoho One can help their business; and

Jumpstart for Zoho One, helping users through their initial implementation. All Zoho One customers are provided support, out-of-the-box, but now enterprise customers can request premium support.