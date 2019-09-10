DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo Merge Brands to Launch B2B Data Platform

DiscoverOrg is changing its name to ZoomInfo and launching a new platform that will be known as ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg,

Deeply integrated into both workflows and technology stacks, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg works seamlessly with all leading sales, marketing and CRM platforms. It combines the DiscoverOrg platform with the ZoomInfo platform, which DiscoveOrg acquired in February.

ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg features proprietary artificial intelligence tools, a vast contributory network, deep two-way business application integrations, and human verification from more than 300 researchers.

"Over the last 20 years, our two companies have transformed the efforts of sales and marketing teams worldwide by layering a software platform focused on go-to-market motions on top of unparalleled business data and insights empowering companies to drive efficiency, productivity and growth," said ZoomInfo CEO Henry Schuck in a statement. "Releasing the new ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform marks the first step in the next stage of sales and marketing transformation, one that deeply embeds the most accurate and rapidly refreshed data into both technology and process workflows to more effectively go-to-market and keep the revenue engine running at all times."

The company will continue to support both ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg solutions for existing customers and will offer an upgrade path to any of three subscription packages. New customers will be on-boarded directly to the newly combined platform.

New features for current ZoomInfo customers upgrading to the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform include the following:

Deep functional organizational charts, intent signals, and buying scoops uncovered by researchers;

Improved out-of-the-box integrations with sales and marketing systems, including enhanced features of the Enrich application allowing companies to append insights and cleansing of data directly into their go-to-market systems;

More accurate firmographic and demographic data thanks to 300 researchers verifying data in real time;

Advanced real-time email validation of all contact records, built on the recent acquisition of Neverbounce;

Upgraded technology to gather real-time technographic information; and

Advanced new technology offering additional targeting and search functionality with matrixed searching, allowing users to personalize filters between companies, contacts, and intent signals.

New features for current DiscoverOrg customers upgrading to the new ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform include the following:

More than 100 million verified B2B professionals at more than 15 million companies;

More than 100 new firmographic data points for granular segmentation and deeper personalization;

Access to additional real-time technographics resulting from ZoomInfo's acquisition of Datanyze; and

Deeper profile appending and enrichment capabilities.