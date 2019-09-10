AI Chatbot Company Sciensio Rebrands as 42Chat

AI Chatbot Company Sciensio has rebranded as 42Chat.

"While Sciensio may have been a great name for a tech company, it doesn't represent how natural, intuitive, and fun AI Chatbots are for our clients and their customers. Of course, it didn't work for a couple of other even bigger reasons… our clients struggle to say or spell our name, which is never a great idea when you are trying to build a company," said Chuck Elias, the company's CEO and co-founder, in a statement.

"We are excited as we step into this next phase of our growth as 42Chat. We are thankful to the clients that have partnered with us, and we welcome our future partners as we continue to help create amazing customer experiences. Most importantly, we're happy to have a name that our clients can proudly say and spell," Elias added.