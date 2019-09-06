Unmetric Integrates Social Index into its Social Analytics Platform

Unmetric, providers of a solution for branded content analysis and discovery, has integrated Social Index into its Analyze platform to provide digital marketers a greater understanding of the effectiveness of their campaigns and branded content published on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Social Index provides the earned media value (in dollars) that content generates. Every user interaction, from a Like to a Comment to a Retweet to a video view, is assigned a value. For each post, the sum of these interactions provides an earned media value. The Index is updated daily to reflect the changing value of an interaction on each social network.