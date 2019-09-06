Unmetric Integrates Social Index into its Social Analytics Platform
Unmetric, providers of a solution for branded content analysis and discovery, has integrated Social Index into its Analyze platform to provide digital marketers a greater understanding of the effectiveness of their campaigns and branded content published on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.
Social Index provides the earned media value (in dollars) that content generates. Every user interaction, from a Like to a Comment to a Retweet to a video view, is assigned a value. For each post, the sum of these interactions provides an earned media value. The Index is updated daily to reflect the changing value of an interaction on each social network.
"Social Index will provide Unmetric clients with further validation of their social media strategies and provide important context around the value of their content," said Kumar Krishnasami, head of product and co-founder of Unmetric, in a statement. "Ever since brands began publishing on social media, they have sought to understand engagement ROI, from how much a Like or Retweet is worth to the overall value delivered to consumers. Integrating Social Index into Unmetric will go a long way towards answering those questions."
"This integration helps marketers make better decisions around which social networks to focus on and better understand the value that they are delivering to consumers," said Chris Strawser, vice president of product and technology at creatives agency Ayzenberg Group, in a statement. "Social Index is based on the consumer-declared data that marketers and brands have always coveted and helps inform brands on what is resonating and how to best engage with their most valued audiences, along with the value it is bringing back to the brand."
