Certain Integrates with Marketo Engage

Certain has integrated its event automation platform with Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, to help marketers who use Marketo Engage and Certain seamlessly capture high-intent data from event engagement and take intelligent, personalized action on those insights.

"Together, Adobe and Certain are working to enable marketers to use event data to showcase intent, smartly integrating this data into campaigns to create personalized and meaningful marketing experiences. Events deliver [account-based marketing] success for sales and marketing, putting teams directly in front of customers and prospects with one-of-a-kind experiences," said Kristen Alexander, chief marketing officer at Certain, in a statement. "We're thrilled to continue to build this relationship now as a certified partner of Marketo Engage."

This integration will enable Certain and Marketo Engage users to do the following:

Gather, interpret, and take immediate action on high intent data from attendee engagement;

Have a single source for tracking and tying event campaign results to business spend; and

Personalize outreach for campaigns powered through their marketing automation platform.

With this integration, Certain also becomes an Accelerate partner of LaunchPoint, Marketo's partner ecosystem.