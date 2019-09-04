SalesLoft Integrates with RambleChat

SalesLoft has integrated its sales engagement platform with RambleChat to accelerate sales engagement and real-time account-based conversations through chat channels.
With this new integration, SalesLoft users can initiate real-time conversations from their websites and embed chat into their SalesLoft email cadences. RambleChat routes real-time sales conversations to account owners in SalesLoft. Sales reps can also use dynamic fields in SalesLoft to personalize chat greetings on their websites.
"RambleChat empowers SalesLoft customers with a unique ability to extend chat directly through our platform, which creates an additional channel of communication for our customers' interactions. We are thrilled with the new capabilities," said SalesLoft's vice president of platform strategy, Sean Kester, in a statement.
"I'm immensely excited about our joint efforts. This integration delivers new opportunities for sales engagement and improves functionality for sales reps to execute account-based selling. Account-based marketing (ABM) requires an equal effort from Sales, and RambleChat delivers immediate functionality to bridge the gap for SalesLoft customers," said RambleChat's CEO, Justin McDonald, in a statement.