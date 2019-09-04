SalesLoft Integrates with RambleChat

SalesLoft has integrated its sales engagement platform with RambleChat to accelerate sales engagement and real-time account-based conversations through chat channels.

With this new integration, SalesLoft users can initiate real-time conversations from their websites and embed chat into their SalesLoft email cadences. RambleChat routes real-time sales conversations to account owners in SalesLoft. Sales reps can also use dynamic fields in SalesLoft to personalize chat greetings on their websites.