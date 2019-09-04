AgilOne Launches Cohort Analysis

AgilOne, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, today unveiled AgilOne Cohort Analysis, an analytical solution to help marketers gain critical business insights derived from the AgilOne CDP.

Cohort Analysis provides instant insights as soon as data enters the AgilOne system. Analytical teams can use Cohort Analysis in AgilOne's reporting application, AgilOne Metrics, and in AgilOne Interactive Queries.

Cohort Analysis lets marketing and analytics teams do the following:

Gain ad-hoc, self-service insights about audiences by slicing and dicing cohorts within AgilOne Metrics. AgilOne provides out-of-the-box, configurable dashboards, or users can customize their own dashboards and reports.

Freeze cohorts and analyze periodic snapshots to identify changes, trends, and opportunities within customer bases over time.

Understand the business impact of marketing campaigns, dynamically attributing revenue to customer segments within configurable attribution windows.

AgilOne also launched AgilOne Segment Builder, which allows marketers to create hyper-targeted segments and variants for use in campaigns as well as for cohort analysis. With Segment Builder, marketers can do the following:

Create and split segments with a drag-and-drop interface.

Prioritize segments; and

Activate segments for personalization across engagement channels.

"With the launch of AgilOne Cohort Analysis, we are delivering a unique solution that is absolutely essential in the CDP space," said Omer Artun, CEO of AgilOne, in a statement. "Marketers are hungry to understand the true, long-term, multichannel ROI of marketing campaigns and segmented audiences, and Cohort Analysis within a CDP is really the only way to accomplish this. We are thrilled to offer this much-needed solution, and we're excited by the rapid adoption Cohort Analysis has had within our customer base."

Technology retailer Micro Center was an early user of AgilOne Cohort Analysis. "Simply put, Cohort Analysis is indispensable for extracting clear insights when conducting campaign or customer analysis," said Deneke O'Reilly, vice president of marketing operations at Micro Center, in a statement. "It cuts down our time to insights in a big way. I almost do not remember what the world was like without it."