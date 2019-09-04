PROS Launches Platform for Airlines

PROS, a provider of e-commerce solutions, has launched PROS Retail for Airlines, a single, configurable end-to-end e-commerce solution that lets carriers optimize and personalize offers for passengers across seat, fare and ancillaries across airline.com, mobile, and direct sales channels in real time.

PROS Retail for Airlines, part of the PROS Airline Solution portfolio, leverages the PROS AI Platform.

"Passengers want an instantaneous, frictionless digital experience, and airlines are having to further accelerate digital selling initiatives that can meet their demands," said PROS' head of global travel product management, John McBride, in a statement. "With the recent acquisition of Travelaer, which holds Level 4 NDC certification, PROS now offers airlines a fully integrated platform to offer optimized products and services to the right customer, at the right time, on the right channel. And by delivering an exceptional digital experience for their customers every time, carriers have a much greater opportunity to retain brand loyalty in an era where it is increasingly difficult to do so."

Key features of PROS Retail for Airlines include the following:

Flexible, customizable user interface;

Automation & Learning UI to respond to customer wants and needs more quickly;

Dynamic Packaging with Non-Air Ancillaries to maximize revenue generation;

Integration with PROS Shopping and Merchandizing for offer and order management; and

Management of the complete customer journey and trip management.