WP Engine Launches Site Templates with HubSpot Integration
WP Engine has released WP Engine Site Templates, a website builder using curated themes that are integrated with HubSpot's all-in-one marketing tools.
The first WP Engine Site Template bundles HubSpot's WordPress plugin, a free plugin that includes lead capture tools like forms, pop-up forms, live chat, and an integrated free contact database (CRM), nine premium StudioPress themes and Genesis, a WordPress theme framework to offer a quick WordPress site build.
With WP Engine Site Templates, marketers and website developers can select one of nine StudioPress themes: Revolution (activated), Monochrome, Authority, Essence, Magazine, Altitude, Infinity, Breakthrough, and Genesis Sample Theme; and use the installed HubSpot plugin for WordPress to a new site environment. Since the WordPress site is integrated with HubSpot's marketing tools, developers don't need to manually setup and configure the form, live chat, or pop-up form to match the styling; it's done automatically.
This announcement builds on the WP Engine partnership with HubSpot announced in June.;
"WP Engine Site Templates will allow WP Engine customers to quickly launch beautiful and functional WordPress sites in minutes so they can begin building rich digital experiences and immediately utilize the functionality provided by HubSpot's technology and StudioPress themes," said Lisa Box, vice president of strategic alliances at WP Engine, in a statement.