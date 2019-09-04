WP Engine Launches Site Templates with HubSpot Integration

WP Engine has released WP Engine Site Templates, a website builder using curated themes that are integrated with HubSpot's all-in-one marketing tools.

The first WP Engine Site Template bundles HubSpot's WordPress plugin, a free plugin that includes lead capture tools like forms, pop-up forms, live chat, and an integrated free contact database (CRM), nine premium StudioPress themes and Genesis, a WordPress theme framework to offer a quick WordPress site build.

With WP Engine Site Templates, marketers and website developers can select one of nine StudioPress themes: Revolution (activated), Monochrome, Authority, Essence, Magazine, Altitude, Infinity, Breakthrough, and Genesis Sample Theme; and use the installed HubSpot plugin for WordPress to a new site environment. Since the WordPress site is integrated with HubSpot's marketing tools, developers don't need to manually setup and configure the form, live chat, or pop-up form to match the styling; it's done automatically.

This announcement builds on the WP Engine partnership with HubSpot announced in June.;