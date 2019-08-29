ClearCourse Acquires Cloud-Based CRM Software Provider BrightOffice

ClearCourse Partnership, a group of technology companies providin digital services, workflow solutions, and payments capabilities to the membership, events, sports and leisure, and healthcare sectors, has acquired BrightOffice, a cloud-based CRM systems provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BrightOffice's specialized CRM products include prospecting services, process management, sales accounts, financial management, file management, webmail and integrated calendars, and e-marketing and automatic text messaging services.