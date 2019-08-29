ClearCourse Acquires Cloud-Based CRM Software Provider BrightOffice
ClearCourse Partnership, a group of technology companies providin digital services, workflow solutions, and payments capabilities to the membership, events, sports and leisure, and healthcare sectors, has acquired BrightOffice, a cloud-based CRM systems provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BrightOffice's specialized CRM products include prospecting services, process management, sales accounts, financial management, file management, webmail and integrated calendars, and e-marketing and automatic text messaging services.
"BrightOffice is a terrific addition to ClearCourse as we continue to build our presence in the CRM and business services sectors. Its expansive range of solutions catering to the business management sectors presents great opportunities to realize operational synergies with the other partnership companies, particularly around the provision of payments systems and data validation," said Gerry Gualtieri, CEO of ClearCourse, in a statement.
"Over the past 15 years, the team at BrightOffice has worked tirelessly to earn our market-leading position as a trusted partner to a wide range of companies across multiple sectors, from financial services to renewable energy. Our bespoke products are renowned for their efficiency and simplicity, and our team is dedicated to providing clients with the best possible service. By joining ClearCourse, we see an opportunity to build upon those successes, developing further innovative products, creating more value for our clients, and accelerating the growth of our business," said Paul Groome, founder of BrightOffice, in a statement.
The BrightOffice acquisition follows ClearCourse's acquisition of CRM software provider Trillium in July.