Hiya Launches Connect to Help Businesses Reach Mobile Customers

Hiya today launched Connect to help businesses provide meaningful context into their calls to mobile customers. The app allows businesses toprovide the company name, logo, location, and reason for the call as part of the Caller ID to help them improve contact rates.

"The relationship between legitimate businesses and their customers has been jeopardized due to the rising number of fraud and nuisance calls that consumers receive," said Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya, in a statement. "Hiya Connect brings meaningful context into the mobile call to dramatically increase contact rates and restore this important means of communication forever."

Hiya Connect also provides a wealth of insights, including contact rates and consumer sentiment (e.g. how many people have blocked a number or reported it as spam) in its Caller Registry analytic solution.

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, a provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions for more than 400 colleges and universities, has implemented Hiya Connect for the majority of its outbound calls.

"We've been using Hiya Connect in our outreach to both potential students and alumni and are able to let them know the reason for the call before they even pick up, whether it's to offer admission to a university or their alma mater requesting a donation," said Todd Abbott, senior vice president of partnerships at Ruffalo Noel Levitz, in a statement. "We track the call performance metrics through Hiya's analytics platform and have since seen an uptick in the response rates to these calls in the last six months."

Hiya Connect is currently deployed in more than 40 countries via Hiya's Android and iOS apps and via the company's partnership with Samsung.