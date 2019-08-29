2for1 Updates Its Mobile Consumer App

2for1 has updated its mobile app to allow local businesses to send push notification to users when they post new deals.

2for1 has partnered with more than 2,000 businesses to provide discounts to local communities. It also provides an advanced marketing system to businesses.

The app is free to download and use. The native apps on Apple iOS and Google Android take advantage of location services to find deals in users' areas. Users can also favorite businesses. A side menu lets them sort offers by category.

2for1's Marketing Team works directly with businesses to create unique discounts only available to app users. Businesses are then given full access to the 2for1 console to manage their existing offers and add new ones.