Aprimo Unveils Aprimo AI

Aprimo, a provider of content management solutions, today launched the Aprimo AI framework and enhanced the artificial intelligence capabilities of its Aprimo Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Productivity Management (intelligent workflow reviews and approval) solutions.

Aprimo's AI capabilities are designed to help content creators from ideation through to management and enrichment of content by leveraging base artificial intelligence services and Aprimo's machine learning solutions.

"Today's marketers are faced with a myriad of internal and external challenges and often don't have the time or resources to reach their full potential. We have developed our proprietary Aprimo AI to relieve them from manual, time-consuming activities specifically within the content lifecycle and let them focus on value-add work and collaboration with their teams," said Kevin Souers, chief product officer at Aprimo, in a statement. "Our users will benefit from AI solutions that learn over time and continuously improve to make more accurate decisions that are based on the users' unique business needs. We're excited that we can help brands evolve by optimizing their existing resources and ultimately helping them compete and thrive."

Aprimo AI includes the following capabilities: