Anaplan to Acquire Mintigo

Business performance management company Anaplan is reported to have purchased predictive analytics company Mintigo this week for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2009, Mintigo provides an online predictive analytics platform to help marketing and sales teams identify the items a specific customer is most likely to buy.

This acquisition will help Anaplan accelerate and expand its predictive capabilities across its business planning and execution platform, according to Mary Shea, a principal analyst at Forrester Research.

Forrester had previously noted that Anaplan was actively investing in and deepening its capabilities with artificial intelligence and predictive tools to help its customers make better and faster decisions. With the acquisition of Mintigo, Anaplan will accelerate its product innovation in this area, Shea says..

"As Mintigo's predictive capabilities get embedded into Anaplan's business and scenario planning software, customers will gain more value from the platform when conducting activities such as account segmentation, ideal customer profile analysis, account prioritization, pipeline management, forecasting, and account-based marketing," she says.