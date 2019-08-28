Bazaarvoice Acquires Influenster

Bazaarvoice, a provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions has acquired Influenster, a product discovery and reviews platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings together Influenster's engaged community of 6 million consumers worldwide with Bazaarvoice's software and network of more than 6,000 websites

Influenster's community members have written more than 38 million product reviews and create more than 50,000 pieces of content, including photos, videos, and Q&A, every day.

"The decision to join forces with Influenster underscores Bazaarvoice's commitment to connecting brands with consumers and consumers with one another through user-generated content," said Joe Davis, CEO of Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "Influenster's product sampling and review generation offerings further strengthen our core product ratings and reviews solutions, and their hyper-targeting and gamification capabilities will allow us to better support our customers' broader marketing initiatives. We're excited to partner with a company that shares our belief in the power of the everyday consumer." "Our vision has always been to empower today's consumers to be the trusted voice when it comes to product experiences and recommendations. Bazaarvoice shares a similar mission, making them an ideal partner," said Elizabeth Scherle, president and co-founder of Influenster, in a statement. "Since launching Influenster nine years ago, we've innovated to meet the changing needs of shoppers as the retail, e-commerce, and social media landscapes evolve. Through this acquisition, we're excited to continue our growth by developing new capabilities and connecting our highly motivated community with thousands of brands and more than a billion shoppers in the Bazaarvoice Network."

Integrated offerings will be available in North America immediately, in Europe in the fall, and in other regions in 2020.