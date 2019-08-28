Stream Releases Android SDK and Brings Stream Chat Out of Beta

Stream Chat has released a native Android SDK for both Java and Kotlin, providing support all major platforms, and brought its business chat application officially out of public beta.

"We're very excited to pull the beta tag off Stream Chat," said Thierry Schellenbach, CEO of Stream, in a statement. "We've been working very hard to make reusable front-end components as we know that time to market is more crucial than ever. Development teams are constantly working with incredibly tight timelines, and there are never enough front-end developers to get all the work done."

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Stream for additional features. After exhaustively evaluating all options, it was clear that Stream Chat is the best choice for Imgur," said Muts Inayama, vice president of engineering at Imgur, in a statement. "It offers the most complete set of SDKs and feature set. The tutorials and the support team will help us dramatically reduce our time to market. Stream's industry-leading stability and scalability also contributed to our decision. We look forward to many more years of future success."